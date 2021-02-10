Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has a beta of 0.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.33, with weekly volatility at 3.86% and ATR at 0.57. The OOMA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.45 and a $19.18 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.80% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.9744 before closing at $15.26. Intraday shares traded counted 79780.0, which was 38.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 129.38K. OOMA’s previous close was $14.99 while the outstanding shares total 22.53M.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Ooma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $335.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ooma Inc. (OOMA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 53.42 million total, with 45.15 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OOMA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OOMA attractive?

In related news, VP, General Counsel & Sec., Yeh Jenny C sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.48, for a total value of 18,765. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Narula Ravi now sold 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,065. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Narula Ravi sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 23. The shares were price at an average price of 17.01 per share, with a total market value of 65,199. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, General Counsel & Sec., Yeh Jenny C now holds 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,138. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.50%.

6 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ooma Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OOMA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.92.