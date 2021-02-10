Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares fell to a low of $11.29 before closing at $11.50. Intraday shares traded counted 70418.0, which was 0.16% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 70.53K. OSBC’s previous close was $11.45 while the outstanding shares total 29.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.87, and a growth ratio of 1.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.05, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 0.39. The OSBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.96 and a $13.26 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.44% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Old Second Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $335.80 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.99 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OSBC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OSBC attractive?

In related news, Director, Lyons Billy J Jr. bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.13, for a total value of 23,289. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ladowicz John now sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,350. Also, Director, YORK JILL E bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.12 per share, with a total market value of 20,235. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Ladowicz John now holds 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,623. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Old Second Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OSBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.20.