OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG): The Fundamentals Have Changed

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.92% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $18.12 before closing at $18.73. Intraday shares traded counted 99419.0, which was 52.6% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 209.75K. OFG’s previous close was $18.56 while the outstanding shares total 51.34M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.17, and a growth ratio of 2.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.16, with weekly volatility at 3.61% and ATR at 0.88. The OFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.63 and a $21.06 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company OFG Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $969.65 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OFG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OFG attractive?

In related news, SEVP & COO, Kumar Ganesh bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.06, for a total value of 56,219. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & CFO, Arizmendi Maritza now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,968. Also, President & CEO, FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.35 per share, with a total market value of 37,050. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 63,750. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.