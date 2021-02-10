Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) is trading at $3.67 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.66, with weekly volatility at 4.42% and ATR at 0.17. The NNA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.09 and a $7.50 high. Intraday shares traded counted 93261.0, which was 58.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 223.28K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.81% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.62 before closing at $3.67. NNA’s previous close was $3.70 while the outstanding shares total 16.10M. The firm has a beta of 2.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.40.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $64.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NNA, the company has in raw cash 60.25 million on their books with 86.23 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 174.38 million total, with 169.98 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of NNA attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 71.20%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NNA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.75.