Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.80, with weekly volatility at 3.23% and ATR at 2.82. The MSEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.79 and a $85.92 high. Intraday shares traded counted 77711.0, which was 6.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 82.93K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.20% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $82.52 before closing at $85.03. MSEX’s previous close was $85.20 while the outstanding shares total 17.47M. The firm has a beta of 0.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.09, and a growth ratio of 14.48.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Middlesex Water Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MSEX, the company has in raw cash 5.35 million on their books with 7.24 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 37.87 million total, with 85.35 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MSEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MSEX attractive?

In related news, Vice President-Operations, Fullagar Robert K sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 63.87, for a total value of 12,773. As the sale deal closes, the VP-Human Resources, Ginegaw Lorrie Beth now sold 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,643. Also, Sr. VP & CFO, OCONNOR A BRUCE sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 29. The shares were price at an average price of 66.26 per share, with a total market value of 165,650. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Doll Dennis W now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 140,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.39%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Middlesex Water Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MSEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $73.33.