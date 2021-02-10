Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) moved down -18.42% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.41 before closing at $19.97. Intraday shares traded counted 87139.0, which was 40.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 146.50K. LAZY’s previous close was $19.97 while the outstanding shares total 10.81M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.40, and a growth ratio of 0.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.30, with weekly volatility at 5.55% and ATR at 1.39. The LAZY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.55 and a $21.35 high.

Investors have identified the Auto & Truck Dealerships company Lazydays Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $197.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LAZY, the company has in raw cash 81.65 million on their books with 23.47 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 176.76 million total, with 137.81 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of LAZY attractive?

In related news, Director, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.55, for a total value of 58,200. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Coliseum Capital Management, L now bought 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 300,545. Also, Director, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.99 per share, with a total market value of 689,707. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Coliseum Capital Management, L now holds 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 138,976. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Lazydays Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LAZY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.00.