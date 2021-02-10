Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) jump over 12.46% in a week: Is KALU Giving A Buy Signal?

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 138.43. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.13, with weekly volatility at 4.81% and ATR at 4.88. The KALU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $50.49 and a $112.00 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.76% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $101.71 before closing at $104.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 11.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 118.82K. KALU’s previous close was $105.59 while the outstanding shares total 15.79M.

Investors have identified the Aluminum company Kaiser Aluminum Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.11 billion total, with 142.2 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of KALU attractive?

In related news, Director, HOCKEMA JACK A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 95.97, for a total value of 479,857. As the sale deal closes, the Director, MARTIN LAURALEE now sold 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,023,448. Also, President & CEO, Harvey Keith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were price at an average price of 82.00 per share, with a total market value of 82,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Harvey Keith now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kaiser Aluminum Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KALU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $97.50.