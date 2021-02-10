Is Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Still Worth A Bite?

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.09% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $7.18 before closing at $7.33. Intraday shares traded counted 55851.0, which was -274.84% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 14.90K. WVVI’s previous close was $7.18 while the outstanding shares total 4.97M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.46, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 0.17. The WVVI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.50 and a $7.40 high.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Wineries & Distilleries company Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $35.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (WVVI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WVVI, the company has in raw cash 10.71 million on their books with 0.45 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 31.21 million total, with 10.68 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of WVVI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, BERNAU JAMES W bought 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 6,629. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, BERNAU JAMES W now bought 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,936. Also, Chief Executive Officer, BERNAU JAMES W bought 312 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.61 per share, with a total market value of 2,062. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, BERNAU JAMES W now holds 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,607. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.50%.