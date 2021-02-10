Is Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Worth A Bite? UFI 200 SMA stands at 79.93%

Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares fell to a low of $25.215 before closing at $26.05. Intraday shares traded counted 81217.0, which was 20.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 102.51K. UFI’s previous close was $25.31 while the outstanding shares total 18.47M. The firm has a beta of 0.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.40, with weekly volatility at 5.58% and ATR at 1.28. The UFI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.48 and a $25.62 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.92% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Textile Manufacturing company Unifi Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $503.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UFI, the company has in raw cash 83.32 million on their books with 13.68 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 297.5 million total, with 80.95 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UFI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UFI attractive?

In related news, Director, Bishop Robert J sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.12, for a total value of 23,043. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Bishop Robert J now sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 137,226. Also, Director, Bishop Robert J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 17. The shares were price at an average price of 16.40 per share, with a total market value of 820,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, INGLE EDMUND M now holds 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,543. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Unifi Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UFI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.33.