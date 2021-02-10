Is Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Worth A Bite? SMP 200 SMA stands at -0.69%

Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.67% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.13 before closing at $43.56. Intraday shares traded counted 83785.0, which was 46.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 158.05K. SMP’s previous close was $44.30 while the outstanding shares total 22.35M. The firm has a beta of 0.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.09, and a growth ratio of 2.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.79, with weekly volatility at 2.31% and ATR at 1.08. The SMP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.94 and a $55.29 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Standard Motor Products Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $964.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SMP, the company has in raw cash 16.78 million on their books with 3.58 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 596.27 million total, with 303.81 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SMP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SMP attractive?

In related news, Director Emeritus, SILLS ARTHUR S sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 47.35, for a total value of 252,612. As the sale deal closes, the SVP Human Resources, Tesoro Thomas now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,940. Also, CEO & President, Sills Eric sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 48.14 per share, with a total market value of 82,849. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP IT & CIO, Nicholas Ray now holds 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 68,865. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.60%.