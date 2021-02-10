Is J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Worth A Bite? JJSF 200 SMA stands at 14.83%

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has a beta of 0.56, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1024.55, and a growth ratio of 170.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.69, with weekly volatility at 2.31% and ATR at 4.88. The JJSF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $105.67 and a $176.01 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.99% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $157.138 before closing at $157.78. Intraday shares traded counted 85927.0, which was 36.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 134.37K. JJSF’s previous close was $159.35 while the outstanding shares total 18.94M.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company J & J Snack Foods Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 508.65 million total, with 132.69 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JJSF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JJSF attractive?

In related news, Senior Vice President, MOORE DENNIS G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 151.38, for a total value of 756,900. As the sale deal closes, the Senior Vice President, PAPE ROBERT JOSEPH now sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 424,683. Also, Senior Vice President, MOORE DENNIS G sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 17. The shares were price at an average price of 162.01 per share, with a total market value of 810,050. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Roshkoff Marjorie Shreiber now holds 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 109,592. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on J & J Snack Foods Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JJSF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $160.67.