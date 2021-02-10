Is Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Worth A Bite? HURN 200 SMA stands at 24.17%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has a beta of 0.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.09, with weekly volatility at 3.31% and ATR at 2.08. The HURN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.15 and a $69.83 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.39% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.95 before closing at $57.31. Intraday shares traded counted 53030.0, which was 52.46% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 111.54K. HURN’s previous close was $58.12 while the outstanding shares total 21.91M.

Investors have identified the Consulting Services company Huron Consulting Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.34 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HURN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HURN attractive?

In related news, Director, Zumwalt Debra sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 56.79, for a total value of 11,642. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, Roth James H now sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 875,395. Also, Director, MCCARTNEY JOHN sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 43.59 per share, with a total market value of 43,589. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Zumwalt Debra now holds 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,073. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Huron Consulting Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HURN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $64.75.