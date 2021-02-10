Is Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Still Worth A Bite?

Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.60, with weekly volatility at 2.34% and ATR at 1.43. The GEF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.65 and a $52.35 high. Intraday shares traded counted 96019.0, which was 47.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 183.01K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.27% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.31 before closing at $48.98. GEF’s previous close was $48.85 while the outstanding shares total 48.40M. The firm has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.28, and a growth ratio of 2.13.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Greif Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Greif Inc. (GEF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GEF, the company has in raw cash 105.9 million on their books with 151.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.3 billion total, with 1.0 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GEF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GEF attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 53.08, for a total value of 260,110. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP and CFO, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 255,068. Also, EVP and CFO, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 49.86 per share, with a total market value of 244,300. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP and CFO, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,183. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Greif Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GEF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.00.