Is Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) Still Worth A Bite?

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has a beta of 0.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 52.46, and a growth ratio of 5.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.66, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 6.84. The ERIE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $129.15 and a $265.88 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $256.72 before closing at $260.54. Intraday shares traded counted 57873.0, which was 31.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 84.46K. ERIE’s previous close was $258.71 while the outstanding shares total 52.29M.

Investors have identified the Insurance Brokers company Erie Indemnity Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.86 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ERIE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ERIE attractive?

In related news, Director, CONNELL EUGENE C bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 25. The purchase was performed at an average price of 139.82, for a total value of 38,451. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Vorsheck Elizabeth A now bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.