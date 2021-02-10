Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) previous close was $5.14 while the outstanding shares total 5.31M. The firm has a beta of 1.00, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.14, and a growth ratio of 2.31. ISNS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.33% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.1201 before closing at $5.26. Intraday shares traded counted 50378.0, which was 44.9% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 91.43K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.56, with weekly volatility at 4.70% and ATR at 0.25. The ISNS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.79 and a $5.87 high.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Image Sensing Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. (ISNS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ISNS, the company has in raw cash 7.47 million on their books with 0.56 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 11.6 million total, with 1.49 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ISNS attractive?

In related news, Director, Daly Joseph Patrick bought 13,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.41, for a total value of 59,409. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Daly Joseph Patrick now bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,217. Also, Director, Daly Joseph Patrick bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.30 per share, with a total market value of 17,077. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Daly Joseph Patrick now holds 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,470. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.90%.