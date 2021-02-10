IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.73, with weekly volatility at 6.67% and ATR at 1.20. The IKNX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.83 and a $16.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 70444.0, which was -162.85% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 26.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.17% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $10.035 before closing at $11.05. IKNX’s previous close was $10.03 while the outstanding shares total 1.98M. The firm has a beta of 0.97.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company IKONICS Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.99 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IKNX, the company has in raw cash 3.5 million on their books with 3.46 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.48 million total, with 4.43 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of IKNX attractive?

In related news, Confidentiality agreement, NERGES JOSEPH R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.83, for a total value of 9,571. As the sale deal closes, the Confidentiality agreement, NERGES JOSEPH R now sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,456. Also, Confidentiality agreement, NERGES JOSEPH R sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 3.63 per share, with a total market value of 21,806. Following this completion of acquisition, the Confidentiality agreement, NERGES JOSEPH R now holds 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,489. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 21.30%.