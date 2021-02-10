HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.48, with weekly volatility at 3.09% and ATR at 1.35. The HMST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.44 and a $41.07 high. Intraday shares traded counted 95461.0, which was 21.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 121.80K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.49% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.70 before closing at $41.57. HMST’s previous close was $40.96 while the outstanding shares total 22.67M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.86, and a growth ratio of 1.69.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company HomeStreet Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $897.91 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HMST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HMST attractive?

In related news, EVP – General Counsel, EVANS GODFREY B sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.34, for a total value of 536,760. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Green Jeffrey D now bought 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,964. Also, Director, Green Jeffrey D bought 306 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 29. The shares were price at an average price of 36.20 per share, with a total market value of 11,077. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Green Jeffrey D now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HomeStreet Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HMST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.50.