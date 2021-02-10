Here’s Why Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Rallying -7.7% to $50.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.44% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $41.99 before closing at $42.30. Intraday shares traded counted 82527.0, which was 37.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 132.04K. ARGO’s previous close was $41.70 while the outstanding shares total 34.67M. The firm has a beta of 0.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.68, with weekly volatility at 2.73% and ATR at 1.32. The ARGO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $25.00 and a $67.99 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ARGO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ARGO attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, REHNBERG KEVIN JAMES bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 36.98, for a total value of 1,183,354. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, REHNBERG KEVIN JAMES now sold 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,114,123. Also, Director, BRADLEY THOMAS A bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 37.17 per share, with a total market value of 111,507. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BRADLEY THOMAS A now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 82,673. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ARGO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.25.