Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Gain 8.49% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.04, with weekly volatility at 6.18% and ATR at 0.53. The HMTV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.64 and a $14.34 high. Intraday shares traded counted 72228.0, which was -47.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 49.06K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.19% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.05 before closing at $11.24. HMTV’s previous close was $11.61 while the outstanding shares total 39.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.14.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Hemisphere Media Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $449.15 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HMTV, the company has in raw cash 117.74 million on their books with 2.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 169.21 million total, with 41.83 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HMTV attractive?

In related news, Director, Hindery Leo J. Jr. sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 8.89, for a total value of 49,597. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Hindery Leo J. Jr. now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,900. Also, Director, Hindery Leo J. Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 03. The shares were price at an average price of 8.69 per share, with a total market value of 43,450. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hindery Leo J. Jr. now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,450. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Hemisphere Media Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HMTV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.00.