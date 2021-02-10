Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares fell to a low of $61.04 before closing at $61.99. Intraday shares traded counted 63654.0, which was 34.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 96.45K. HLIO’s previous close was $61.99 while the outstanding shares total 32.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 88.43, and a growth ratio of 38.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.75, with weekly volatility at 3.38% and ATR at 2.02. The HLIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.03 and a $62.05 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing 0.00% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Helios Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.97 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HLIO, the company has in raw cash 32.48 million on their books with 11.81 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 203.99 million total, with 86.42 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HLIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HLIO attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Fulton Tricia L sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.06, for a total value of 84,081. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Fulton Tricia L now sold 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,000. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Fulton Tricia L sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 55.00 per share, with a total market value of 110,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Fulton Tricia L now holds 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Helios Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HLIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $61.00.