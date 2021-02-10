H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares fell to a low of $30.09 before closing at $30.86. Intraday shares traded counted 94656.0, which was 58.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 229.37K. HEES’s previous close was $30.92 while the outstanding shares total 36.11M. The firm has a beta of 2.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 302.55, and a growth ratio of 25.42. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.74, with weekly volatility at 3.23% and ATR at 1.35. The HEES stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.12 and a $32.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.19% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company H&E Equipment Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 264.06 million total, with 175.51 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HEES sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HEES attractive?

In related news, Director, KARLSON LAWRENCE C bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 13.88, for a total value of 39,905. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, EDSELL PATRICK now bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,720. Also, Director, Sawyer John bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.25 per share, with a total market value of 9,250. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Sawyer John now holds 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 30,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on H&E Equipment Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HEES stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.00.