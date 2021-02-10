Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.18% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.155 before closing at $23.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was -0.9% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 106.86K. HAYN’s previous close was $23.63 while the outstanding shares total 12.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.04, with weekly volatility at 4.00% and ATR at 1.11. The HAYN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.29 and a $29.83 high.

Investors have identified the Metal Fabrication company Haynes International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $305.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 346.12 million total, with 38.38 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HAYN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HAYN attractive?

In related news, VP Operations, Strobel David L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.79, for a total value of 20,790. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, SHOR MICHAEL L now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,980. Also, VP-General Counsel & Secretary, Gunst Janice bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 19.61 per share, with a total market value of 9,805. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Haynes International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HAYN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $29.00.