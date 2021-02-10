Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) move up 1.83% this morning: GDYN Price Rally Looks Real

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.83% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.65 before closing at $14.99. Intraday shares traded counted 52372.0, which was 74.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 205.43K. GDYN’s previous close was $14.72 while the outstanding shares total 49.65M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.36, with weekly volatility at 3.32% and ATR at 0.49. The GDYN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.61 and a $14.82 high.

Investors have identified the Information Technology Services company Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $760.74 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 147.84 million total, with 7.8 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GDYN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GDYN attractive?

In related news, EVP of Customer Success, Livshitz Victoria bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.72, for a total value of 1,476,986. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CARNEY LLOYD now bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,997. Also, Director, CARNEY LLOYD bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.89 per share, with a total market value of 56,804. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Zhang Shuo now holds 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 79,137. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.30%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GDYN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.60.