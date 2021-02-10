Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) moved down -0.80%: Forestar Group Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.60, with weekly volatility at 2.70% and ATR at 0.77. The FOR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.43 and a $24.09 high. Intraday shares traded counted 76842.0, which was 17.76% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 93.44K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.80% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.46 before closing at $23.69. FOR’s previous close was $23.88 while the outstanding shares total 48.10M. The firm has a beta of 2.10, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.28, and a growth ratio of 4.43.

Investors have identified the Real Estate – Development company Forestar Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.11 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FOR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FOR attractive?

In related news, Director, Ringler G.F. (Rick) III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 21.02, for a total value of 42,032. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Allen James Douglas now bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 74,931. Also, Chief Executive Officer, BARTOK DANIEL C bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 17. The shares were price at an average price of 11.40 per share, with a total market value of 2,850. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, BARTOK DANIEL C now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,625. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Forestar Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FOR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $28.33.