First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is down -13.91% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.15% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $21.55 before closing at $21.92. Intraday shares traded counted 80735.0, which was 48.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 155.34K. FFWM’s previous close was $21.67 while the outstanding shares total 44.63M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.66, and a growth ratio of 1.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.50, with weekly volatility at 3.00% and ATR at 0.77. The FFWM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.01 and a $22.11 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Foundation Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $987.06 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FFWM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FFWM attractive?

In related news, Chairman, KELLER ULRICH E. JR sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.88, for a total value of 175,301. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, KELLER ULRICH E. JR now sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 297,757. Also, Director, ROSENBERG MITCHELL M. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 25. The shares were price at an average price of 19.50 per share, with a total market value of 195,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President FFB, DEPILLO DAVID S now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,190. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Foundation Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FFWM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.20.