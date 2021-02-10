First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.55% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.78 before closing at $20.11. Intraday shares traded counted 81624.0, which was -189.86% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 28.16K. FCBP’s previous close was $20.00 while the outstanding shares total 11.57M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.72. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.77, with weekly volatility at 3.94% and ATR at 0.84. The FCBP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.25 and a $24.84 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Choice Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $237.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of FCBP attractive?

In related news, EVP & General Counsel, Dang Khoi bought 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.34, for a total value of 49,764. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP & Chief Credit Officer, May Leonard now sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,820. Also, EVP & Chief Credit Officer, May Leonard sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.11 per share, with a total market value of 103,025. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice Chairman of the Board, Thong Phillip now holds 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,169. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.20%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Choice Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FCBP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.50.