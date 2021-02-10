First Bancorp (FBNC) Gain 13.01% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) previous close was $37.46 while the outstanding shares total 28.86M. The firm has a beta of 1.30, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.25, and a growth ratio of 2.72. FBNC’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.06% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $36.965 before closing at $38.23. Intraday shares traded counted 93108.0, which was 67.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 282.73K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.19, with weekly volatility at 3.71% and ATR at 1.33. The FBNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.32 and a $37.60 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company First Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.09 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FBNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FBNC attractive?

In related news, Director, Capel Mary Clara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 35.00, for a total value of 70,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, DeFerie Suzanne S now sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 243,612. Also, Director, DeFerie Suzanne S sold 12,055 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 33.90 per share, with a total market value of 408,665. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, DeFerie Suzanne S now holds 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 612,104. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on First Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FBNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.20.