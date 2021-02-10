Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) weekly volatility stands at 2.01%: What It Means

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares fell to a low of $13.18 before closing at $13.23. Intraday shares traded counted 88345.0, which was 40.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 147.61K. FDUS’s previous close was $13.41 while the outstanding shares total 24.44M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.90, and a growth ratio of 4.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.71, with weekly volatility at 2.01% and ATR at 0.35. The FDUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.44 and a $15.60 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.34% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Fidus Investment Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $323.31 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FDUS sounds very interesting.

In related news, Director, HYMAN CHARLES D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.84, for a total value of 19,680. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Tune Edward X. now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 28,290. Also, See Remarks, Sherard Shelby E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.36 per share, with a total market value of 46,800. Following this completion of disposal, the See Remarks, ROSS EDWARD H now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.42%.

2 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fidus Investment Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FDUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.33.