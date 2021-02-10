Factors That Could Influence IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.93, with weekly volatility at 4.64% and ATR at 1.21. The IDYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.95 and a $21.07 high. Intraday shares traded counted 70163.0, which was 69.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 229.88K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.33% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $20.40 before closing at $20.88. IDYA’s previous close was $20.95 while the outstanding shares total 28.40M. The firm

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $600.72 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 281.34 million total, with 54.17 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IDYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IDYA attractive?

In related news, See Explanation of Responses, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 46,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.00, for a total value of 835,362. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Head of Biology, Lackner Mark now sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,158. Also, SVP, General Counsel, Throne Jason sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 15.37 per share, with a total market value of 30,410. Following this completion of acquisition, the Former 10% holder, 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. now holds 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,928,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.70%.

8 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IDYA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.00.