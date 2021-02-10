Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.44, with weekly volatility at 3.08% and ATR at 1.32. The EFSC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.70 and a $45.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 84957.0, which was 35.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 131.66K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.58% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $38.93 before closing at $39.86. EFSC’s previous close was $39.24 while the outstanding shares total 31.21M. The firm has a beta of 1.34, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.61, and a growth ratio of 1.62.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Enterprise Financial Services Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.25 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EFSC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EFSC attractive?

In related news, Director, Eulich John S bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 36.47, for a total value of 273,525. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, SANBORN RICHARD now bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 307,825. Also, Director, Deutsch James F. sold 18,924 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 35.23 per share, with a total market value of 666,693. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Deutsch James F. now holds 38,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,365,443. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Enterprise Financial Services Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EFSC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $43.80.