Ennis Inc. (EBF) moved down -5.9% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Ennis Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.45, with weekly volatility at 2.38% and ATR at 0.51. The EBF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.98 and a $21.76 high. Intraday shares traded counted 82954.0, which was 40.74% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 139.99K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $19.47 before closing at $19.88. EBF’s previous close was $19.74 while the outstanding shares total 25.97M. The firm has a beta of 0.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.75, and a growth ratio of 3.75.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company Ennis Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $519.86 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ennis Inc. (EBF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 160.31 million total, with 32.8 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of EBF attractive?

In related news, Director, CLEMENS BARBARA T bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.82, for a total value of 26,912. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.