Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) move up 3.34% this morning: EDUC Price Rally Looks Real

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.02, with weekly volatility at 4.72% and ATR at 0.82. The EDUC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.02 and a $20.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was -140.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 41.71K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.34% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.14 before closing at $15.80. EDUC’s previous close was $15.29 while the outstanding shares total 8.36M. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.01.

Investors have identified the Publishing company Educational Development Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $135.56 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EDUC, the company has in raw cash 31.49 million on their books with 0.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 84.1 million total, with 62.54 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EDUC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EDUC attractive?

In related news, Director, MCDANIEL RONALD T sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.60, for a total value of 8,800. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Peters Joshua J now bought 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 86,080. Also, Director, Peters Joshua J bought 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 06. The shares were price at an average price of 14.77 per share, with a total market value of 91,160. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, O Keefe Daniel E now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.