Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) moved down -3.31% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.03, with weekly volatility at 2.10% and ATR at 3.21. The CW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $70.56 and a $148.87 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.41% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $112.07 before closing at $113.12. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 55.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 241.19K. CW’s previous close was $113.59 while the outstanding shares total 41.55M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Curtiss-Wright Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.58 billion total, with 665.83 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CW attractive?

In related news, VP & Treasurer, Jakubowitz Harry sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 113.35, for a total value of 33,665. As the sale deal closes, the Vice President and COO, Quinly Tom P now sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 167,403. Also, Vice President and CFO, Farkas K Christopher sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 05. The shares were price at an average price of 113.37 per share, with a total market value of 54,077. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, Adams David Charles now holds 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 453,967. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Curtiss-Wright Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $141.75.