Can RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Offer Investors Safety?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.80% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $172.87 before closing at $184.84. Intraday shares traded counted 76067.0, which was 45.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 139.69K. ROLL’s previous close was $181.58 while the outstanding shares total 24.86M. The firm has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.85, and a growth ratio of 4.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.02, with weekly volatility at 3.30% and ATR at 6.58. The ROLL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $77.63 and a $189.97 high.

Investors have identified the Tools & Accessories company RBC Bearings Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ROLL, the company has in raw cash 126.19 million on their books with 6.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 692.34 million total, with 88.41 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ROLL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ROLL attractive?

In related news, Vice President and COO, BERGERON DANIEL A sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 180.59, for a total value of 1,140,970. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Sullivan Robert M now sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 506,807. Also, Vice President and COO, BERGERON DANIEL A sold 18,682 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 180.00 per share, with a total market value of 3,362,825. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Stewart Edward now holds 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 163,999. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RBC Bearings Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ROLL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $165.50.