Banner Corporation (BANR) is down -22.53% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has a beta of 1.11, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.16, and a growth ratio of 2.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.17, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 1.89. The BANR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.12 and a $55.12 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.53% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $48.6902 before closing at $49.65. Intraday shares traded counted 0.11 million, which was 40.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 183.04K. BANR’s previous close was $49.39 while the outstanding shares total 35.19M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Banner Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.70 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BANR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BANR attractive?

In related news, Executive VP, Banner Bank, McLean James P.G. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.44, for a total value of 18,576. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Riordan Kevin F now bought 172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,948. Also, Director, Riordan Kevin F bought 196 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were price at an average price of 35.47 per share, with a total market value of 6,952. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Banner Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BANR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $57.17.