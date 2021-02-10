Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.30, with weekly volatility at 4.75% and ATR at 0.53. The ATCX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.95 and a $14.14 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.91% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.75 before closing at $8.85. Intraday shares traded counted 70371.0, which was 34.94% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 108.16K. ATCX’s previous close was $8.77 while the outstanding shares total 5.78M.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $316.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ATCX, the company has in raw cash 11.63 million on their books with 14.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 164.3 million total, with 73.77 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ATCX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ATCX attractive?

In related news, Director, Lemoine Leonard Kyle bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.28, for a total value of 109,185. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, FERRAIOLI BRIAN K now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,850. Also, Chief Accounting Officer, Powell Walter George bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.08 per share, with a total market value of 141,600. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Lemoine Leonard Kyle now holds 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 188,790. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 17.10%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atlas Technical Consultants Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ATCX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.83.