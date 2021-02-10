At OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) has a beta of 0.53, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.93, and a growth ratio of 1.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 76.45, with weekly volatility at 8.21% and ATR at 0.38. The OPBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.54 and a $10.72 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.42% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.70 before closing at $9.14. Intraday shares traded counted 79185.0, which was -129.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 34.55K. OPBK’s previous close was $8.67 while the outstanding shares total 15.15M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company OP Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $141.03 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OPBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OPBK attractive?

In related news, Director, CHOI BRIAN bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.61, for a total value of 19,797. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, PARK MYUNG now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,600. Also, Director, HWANG JASON sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.40 per share, with a total market value of 74,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, PARK MYUNG now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 29,224. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.00%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OP Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OPBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.50.