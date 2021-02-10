At Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares fell to a low of $64.66 before closing at $65.09. Intraday shares traded counted 86109.0, which was 51.03% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 175.85K. CTRN’s previous close was $65.82 while the outstanding shares total 10.37M. The firm has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.33, and a growth ratio of 3.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.23, with weekly volatility at 4.02% and ATR at 3.05. The CTRN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.70 and a $66.03 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.11% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Citi Trends Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $652.85 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 229.74 million total, with 169.97 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CTRN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CTRN attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Makuen David N. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 43.85, for a total value of 43,850. As the purchase deal closes, the SR VP of Store Operations, Dunn James A now sold 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,320. Also, SR VP of HR, Chief Compl Offcr, Council Ivy D sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were cost at an average price of 43.00 per share, with a total market value of 193,500. Following this completion of disposal, the SR VP and GMM, Short Christina now holds 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,874. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Citi Trends Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CTRN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.00.