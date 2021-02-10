Are BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Prospects Worsening?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) previous close was $42.98 while the outstanding shares total 9.46M. The firm has a beta of 2.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.89, and a growth ratio of 0.32. BXC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.40% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $41.49 before closing at $41.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 18.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 124.67K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.27, with weekly volatility at 3.87% and ATR at 2.14. The BXC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.60 and a $44.16 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company BlueLinx Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $383.23 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BXC, the company has in raw cash 10.15 million on their books with 1.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 648.16 million total, with 234.06 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BXC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.60, for a total value of 9,044,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Fennebresque Kim S now sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 453,750. Also, Director, Fennebresque Kim S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 05. The shares were price at an average price of 19.58 per share, with a total market value of 489,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CFO AND TREASURER, Janzen Kelly now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,880. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on BlueLinx Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BXC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $51.00.