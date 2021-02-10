Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shares fell to a low of $36.95 before closing at $37.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 58.66% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 245.04K. APOG’s previous close was $37.81 while the outstanding shares total 25.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.29, and a growth ratio of 0.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.26, with weekly volatility at 2.19% and ATR at 1.23. The APOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.77 and a $38.80 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.03% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Apogee Enterprises Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $972.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For APOG, the company has in raw cash 55.41 million on their books with 2.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 345.63 million total, with 211.7 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on APOG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of APOG attractive?

In related news, Director, ALDRICH BERNARD P sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.51, for a total value of 650,200. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer & Pres, Puishys Joseph F. now sold 58,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,504,949. Also, Chief Executive Officer & Pres, Puishys Joseph F. sold 41,458 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 25.99 per share, with a total market value of 1,077,676. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Johnson Lloyd Emerson now holds 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 471,306. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Apogee Enterprises Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the APOG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.75.