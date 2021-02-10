Analyst’s Sets Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) New Target at $19.50: BELFB is Now On A Buy List

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) previous close was $15.72 while the outstanding shares total 10.21M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 67.83. BELFB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.40% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.83 before closing at $15.94. Intraday shares traded counted 63737.0, which was -36.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 46.69K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.61, with weekly volatility at 4.84% and ATR at 0.94. The BELFB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.30 and a $18.71 high.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Bel Fuse Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $162.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For BELFB, the company has in raw cash 81.13 million on their books with 3.79 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 284.71 million total, with 89.73 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BELFB attractive?

In related news, Vice President of Finance, Brosious Craig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.00, for a total value of 22,500. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, BERNSTEIN DANIEL now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,870. Also, President and CEO, BERNSTEIN DANIEL bought 55,074 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 12. The shares were price at an average price of 9.69 per share, with a total market value of 533,667. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, BERNSTEIN DANIEL now holds 55,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 533,658. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.28%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Bel Fuse Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BELFB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.50.