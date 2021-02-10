Analyst’s Sets AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) New Target at $76.00: AMSF is Now On A Buy List

AMERISAFE Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has a beta of 0.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.29, and a growth ratio of 1.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.85, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 1.53. The AMSF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.27 and a $76.03 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.98% on 02/09/21. The shares fell to a low of $57.31 before closing at $58.51. Intraday shares traded counted 75513.0, which was 17.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 91.53K. AMSF’s previous close was $57.94 while the outstanding shares total 19.30M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Specialty company AMERISAFE Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMSF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMSF attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Frost G. Janelle sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.09, for a total value of 97,045. As the sale deal closes, the EVP-CFO, Fuller Neal Andrew now sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 205,299. Also, President & CEO, Frost G. Janelle sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 26. The shares were price at an average price of 63.21 per share, with a total market value of 405,935. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP – CAO, Shirley Kathryn Housh now holds 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 88,466. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AMERISAFE Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMSF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $76.00.