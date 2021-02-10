Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE) move up 3.12% this morning: PINE Price Rally Looks Real

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:PINE) shares fell to a low of $17.00 before closing at $17.53. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was -148.2% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 40.91K. PINE’s previous close was $17.00 while the outstanding shares total 7.46M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 99.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.79, with weekly volatility at 3.42% and ATR at 0.57. The PINE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.74 and a $19.83 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.12% on 02/09/21.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $130.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PINE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PINE attractive?

In related news, SR. VP, CFO & TREASURER, PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.07, for a total value of 24,982. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Decker Mark Okey Jr now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,915. Also, SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SECRET, Smith Daniel Earl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.18 per share, with a total market value of 11,175. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PINE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.83.