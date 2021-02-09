Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) previous close was $56.32 while the outstanding shares total 7.36M. The firm has a beta of 0.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.26, and a growth ratio of 0.61. HCI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.63% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $56.20 before closing at $57.24. Intraday shares traded counted 61583.0, which was -34.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 45.86K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.65, with weekly volatility at 2.43% and ATR at 1.79. The HCI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.61 and a $62.93 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Property & Casualty company HCI Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $469.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HCI attractive?

In related news, Director, Watts Susan bought 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 53.23, for a total value of 14,584. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Watts Susan now bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,248. Also, GC/Corporate Secretary, Graham Andrew L. bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 51.43 per share, with a total market value of 4,628. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Watts Susan now holds 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,723. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.