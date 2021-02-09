WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) Gain 4.63% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) shares fell to a low of $13.99 before closing at $14.24. Intraday shares traded counted 70707.0, which was 17.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 85.33K. WHF’s previous close was $14.15 while the outstanding shares total 20.55M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.07, and a growth ratio of 1.75. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.24, with weekly volatility at 1.46% and ATR at 0.27. The WHF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.44 and a $14.43 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.64% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company WhiteHorse Finance Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $292.58 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WHF sounds very interesting.

In related news, Chief Compliance Officer, Collazos Marco A. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.10, for a total value of 61,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Aronson Stuart D now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,200. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Aronson Stuart D bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.15 per share, with a total market value of 65,200. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Joyson now holds 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 53,975. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.20%.

2 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on WhiteHorse Finance Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WHF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.70.