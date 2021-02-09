The Thing That Hid Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s Strength

Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) shares fell to a low of $66.52 before closing at $68.79. Intraday shares traded counted 60895.0, which was 55.5% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 136.85K. IPAR’s previous close was $67.47 while the outstanding shares total 31.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 68.79, and a growth ratio of 5.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.84, with weekly volatility at 3.45% and ATR at 2.20. The IPAR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $34.20 and a $71.57 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.96% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Inter Parfums Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IPAR, the company has in raw cash 133.35 million on their books with 5.75 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 541.35 million total, with 119.25 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IPAR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IPAR attractive?

In related news, EX VP AND CFO, GREENBERG RUSSELL sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 69.04, for a total value of 158,793. As the sale deal closes, the EX VP AND CFO, GREENBERG RUSSELL now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 330,321. Also, DirExprt InterparfumsSA, GARCIA PELAYO FREDERIC sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 64.03 per share, with a total market value of 153,663. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO Interparfums SA, SANTI PHILIPPE now holds 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 151,472. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

0 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Inter Parfums Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IPAR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $63.50.