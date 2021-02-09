Something To Watch Before Buying LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.43, with weekly volatility at 3.53% and ATR at 0.52. The LCNB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.03 and a $17.57 high. Intraday shares traded counted 69647.0, which was -119.57% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 31.72K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.81% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $16.55 before closing at $16.89. LCNB’s previous close was $16.59 while the outstanding shares total 12.94M. The firm has a beta of 0.91, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.14, and a growth ratio of 7.96.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company LCNB Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $212.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LCNB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LCNB attractive?

In related news, Exec Vice President, Miller Michael Robert bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The purchase was performed at an average price of 15.15, for a total value of 7,575. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Huddle William G now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,500. Also, Director, Bradford Mary E bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 14.62 per share, with a total market value of 26,316. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Johnson Craig Millis now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,369. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on LCNB Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LCNB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.50.