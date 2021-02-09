Should You Buy Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) shares fell to a low of $15.05 before closing at $15.45. Intraday shares traded counted 50388.0, which was -54.75% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 32.56K. NAII’s previous close was $15.25 while the outstanding shares total 6.42M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 193.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.66, with weekly volatility at 7.19% and ATR at 1.02. The NAII stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.75 and a $15.98 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.34% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company Natural Alternatives International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $94.28 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NAII, the company has in raw cash 27.37 million on their books with 10.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 86.41 million total, with 37.13 million as their total liabilities.

In related news, Director, LANE ALAN J sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 21. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.81, for a total value of 93,195. As the sale deal closes, the CEO/Chairman, LEDOUX MARK A now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 48,000. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Fortin Michael E sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 10.35 per share, with a total market value of 14,231. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, COO, & Sec., WOLF KENNETH now holds 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,671. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.