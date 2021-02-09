Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) shares fell to a low of $6.3842 before closing at $6.58. Intraday shares traded counted 62225.0, which was 3.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 64.76K. MFIN’s previous close was $6.67 while the outstanding shares total 24.46M. The firm has a beta of 2.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.88, with weekly volatility at 4.71% and ATR at 0.38. The MFIN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.29 and a $7.10 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.35% on 02/08/21.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company Medallion Financial Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $163.25 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MFIN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MFIN attractive?

In related news, See Remarks, Poulton Donald S. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.97, for a total value of 7,425. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Medallion Financial Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MFIN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.50.