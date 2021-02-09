Reading International Inc. (RDI) moved up 7.21%: Reading International Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.21% on 02/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $6.10 before closing at $6.69. Intraday shares traded counted 64631.0, which was 43.2% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 113.78K. RDI’s previous close was $6.24 while the outstanding shares total 21.75M. The firm has a beta of 1.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.00, with weekly volatility at 8.95% and ATR at 0.50. The RDI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.21 and a $10.50 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Reading International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $179.83 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of RDI attractive?

In related news, Chairperson, President and CEO, COTTER ELLEN M sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.02, for a total value of 24,081. As the sale deal closes, the Member of Sec.13(d)(3) Group, James J. Cotter Living Trust now sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,081. Also, Chairperson, EVP – RE Dev/NY, COTTER MARGARET sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 03. The shares were price at an average price of 6.02 per share, with a total market value of 24,081. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairperson, President and CEO, COTTER ELLEN M now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 22,112. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 16.90%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Reading International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RDI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.00.